Teams Have Longevity Concerns For Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy’s Knee

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, every team he’s talked to has major concerns about Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy’s knee longevity.

McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, and Breer mentions teams aren’t necessarily concerned about whether or not he will be ready for Week 1. Instead, Breer says they are worried about his longevity and compared it to the situation with Cardinals CB Will Johnson last year.

Breer thinks McCoy’s best-case scenario would be for a playoff team to see a potential number one corner regardless of whether he can make it to a second contract, as that’s more reasonable for a late first-round pick than a top-10 pick.

McCoy, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Whitehouse, Texas. He committed to Oregon State and transferred to Tennessee after one season.

In his collegiate career, McCoy appeared in 25 games over two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee and recorded 75 total tackles, one tackle for loss, six interceptions, 16 passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

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