Jaguars Signing UDFA QB Joey Aguilar

Aaron Wilson reports that the Jaguars are expected to sign undrafted free agent QB Joey Aguilar out of the University of Tennessee.

Aguilar, 24, was born in Antioch, California, and transferred to Tennessee after time at Diablo Valley College and Appalachian State.

He was named Second-team All-Sun Belt and Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year in 2023.

In his college career, Aguilar appeared in 36 games and made 37 starts, with a record of 21-15. He threw for 10,325 yards and completed 62.4 percent of his passes to go along with 80 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also rushed 211 times for 557 yards and nine touchdowns.

We will have more on the Jaguars UDFA’s as they become available.