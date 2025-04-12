Oregon DT Derrick Harmon Has Four Top-30 Visits

Oregon DT Derrick Harmon has scheduled or taken four top-30 visits so far in the pre-draft process.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Harmon has scheduled or taken visits with:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Harmon, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 117th-ranked defensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class out of Detroit, Michigan. He committed to Michigan State but entered the transfer portal after three seasons when former HC Mel Tucker was fired.

Harmon committed to Oregon for the 2024 season and earned Third Team All-Big Ten for the season.

Dane Brugler has Harmon as the No. 2 defensive tackle and the No. 16 overall player in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Harmon appeared in 42 games over four seasons and made 29 starts. He recorded 116 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five passes defended.