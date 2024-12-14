Jets Announce Four Moves, Place RB Kene Nwangwu On IR

The Jets announced four roster moves on Saturday, including placing RB Kene Nwangwu on injured reserve.

The Jets also signed CB Kendall Sheffield to the active roster while elevating TE Zack Kuntz and WR Brandon Smith for the week.

Nwangwu, 26, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round with the No. 119 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800.Nwangwu was entering the final year of the deal when Minnesota cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

Nwangwu was claimed off waivers by the Saints but was later waived with a failed physical designation before making his way onto the Jets practice squad. New York promoted him in recent weeks.

In 2024, Nwangwu appeared in two games for the Jets and returned three kickoffs for 157 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded two tackles and a forced fumble on New York’s special teams unit.