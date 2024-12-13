NFL Transactions: Friday 12/13

Chiefs
- Designated WR Marquise Brown to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DT Siaki Ika to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Signed K Greg Joseph to their practice squad.
- Released WR Mike Strachan from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Waived WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Jets
- Released DE Takkarist McKinley from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Waived DB Jammie Robinson.
- Activated DB Nick Scott from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Placed DT Jaquelin Roy on injured reserve.
Texans
- Placed DB Jalen Pitre on injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!