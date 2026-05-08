Browns Claim DT Elijah Chatman Off Waivers From Giants

The Cleveland Browns announced they claimed DT Elijah Chatman off waivers from the Giants on Friday.

We've claimed DT Elijah Chatman via waivers — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2026

Chatman, 25, played five years at SMU and started four. He was a three-time All-AAC selection, twice as a second-team selection and one first-team. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May of last year.

He wound up cracking New York’s active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts in August of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2025, Chatman appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded three tackles.