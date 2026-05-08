Bills Sign Second-Round CB Davison Igbinosun

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed second-round CB Davison Igbinosun to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.
This leaves three remaining unsigned picks from Buffalo’s draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|35
|T. J. Parker
|DE
|Signed
|2
|62
|Davison Igbinosun
|CB
|Signed
|4
|102
|Jude Bowry
|T
|4
|125
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|4
|126
|Kaleb Elarms-Orr
|LB
|5
|167
|Jalon Kilgore
|S
|Signed
|5
|181
|Zane Durant
|DT
|Signed
|7
|220
|Toriano Pride Jr.
|CB
|Signed
|7
|239
|Tommy Doman
|P
|Signed
|7
|241
|Ar’maj Reed-Adams
|G
|Signed
Igbinosun, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 21st-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Ole Miss for one year before transferring to Ohio State for the following three years. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025, honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024, and freshman All-American in 2022.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Igbinosun as the 10th-best cornerback in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.
During his four-year college career, Igbinosun appeared in 56 games and recorded 194 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, 27 pass defenses, and three fumble recoveries.
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