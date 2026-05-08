Bills Sign Second-Round CB Davison Igbinosun

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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The Buffalo Bills announced they signed second-round CB Davison Igbinosun to a four-year rookie contract on Friday. 

This leaves three remaining unsigned picks from Buffalo’s draft class: 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
2 35 T. J. Parker DE Signed
2 62 Davison Igbinosun CB Signed
4 102 Jude Bowry T  
4 125 Skyler Bell WR  
4 126 Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB  
5 167 Jalon Kilgore S Signed
5 181 Zane Durant DT Signed
7 220 Toriano Pride Jr. CB Signed
7 239 Tommy Doman P Signed
7 241 Ar’maj Reed-Adams G Signed

 

Igbinosun, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 21st-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Ole Miss for one year before transferring to Ohio State for the following three years. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025, honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024, and freshman All-American in 2022. 

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Igbinosun as the 10th-best cornerback in the draft with a second- to third-round grade. 

During his four-year college career, Igbinosun appeared in 56 games and recorded 194 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, 27 pass defenses, and three fumble recoveries. 

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