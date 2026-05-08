Bills Sign Second-Round CB Davison Igbinosun

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed second-round CB Davison Igbinosun to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.

The Bills have signed CB Davison Igbinosun to a four-year contract. https://t.co/xZnDNgGN4F — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 8, 2026

This leaves three remaining unsigned picks from Buffalo’s draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 35 T. J. Parker DE Signed 2 62 Davison Igbinosun CB Signed 4 102 Jude Bowry T 4 125 Skyler Bell WR 4 126 Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB 5 167 Jalon Kilgore S Signed 5 181 Zane Durant DT Signed 7 220 Toriano Pride Jr. CB Signed 7 239 Tommy Doman P Signed 7 241 Ar’maj Reed-Adams G Signed

Igbinosun, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 21st-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Ole Miss for one year before transferring to Ohio State for the following three years. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025, honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024, and freshman All-American in 2022.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Igbinosun as the 10th-best cornerback in the draft with a second- to third-round grade.

During his four-year college career, Igbinosun appeared in 56 games and recorded 194 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, 27 pass defenses, and three fumble recoveries.