Bengals Claim LB Swayze Bozeman Off Waivers From Giants

The Cincinnati Bengals officially claimed LB Swayze Bozeman off waivers from the Giants on Friday and signed S Isaiah Nwokobia to a contract.

Bozeman, 27, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in May. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad throughout the season. He later signed on with the Giants before being waived on Thursday.

In 2025, Bozeman appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded six tackles.