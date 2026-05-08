Chargers Sign Five Draft Picks & 18 UDFAs

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed five draft picks on Friday, including fourth-round OT Travis Burke, fourth-round S Genesis Smith, fifth-round DL Nick Barrett, sixth-round OL Logan Taylor, and sixth-round OL Alex Harkey.

This leaves three remaining unsigned picks for Los Angeles:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Akheem Mesidor LB 2 63 Jake Slaughter C 4 105 Brenen Thompson WR 4 117 Travis Burke T Signed 4 131 Genesis Smith S Signed 5 145 Nick Barrett DT Signed 6 202 Logan Taylor G Signed 6 206 Alex Harkey G Signed

The Chargers also signed 18 undrafted free agents, including S Noah Avinger, LB Lander Barton, TE Jerand Bradley, WR Sincere Brown, DL Jahmeer Carter, RB Greg Desrosiers, S Devin Grant, DL Jacobian Guillory, OLB Niles King, WR Devonte Ross, CB Rodney Shelley, CB Avery Smith, C Jacob Spomer, TE Evan Svoboda, OLB Nadame Tucker, DL Terry Webb, CB Jeremiah Wilson and OT Isaiah World.

They also waived DL Josh Fuga and CB Jordan Oladokun on Friday.

Burke, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 206th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Gardner-Webb and remained there for two years before transferring to Florida International. He transferred again to Memphis in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 9 offensive tackle in this year’s draft class.

During his college career, Burke appeared in 46 games, starting 30 games at left tackle and 16 games at right tackle.