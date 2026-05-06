NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Tucker Kraft, Caleb Banks, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes commented on the selection of CB Keith Abney in the fifth round and the idea that he could potentially compete for the nickel cornerback job.

“We evaluated Abney multiple times throughout this process, dating back to last fall, and every single time, I always enjoyed – I think he might tilt a little bit more to nickel at this level, but I think he could play outside for sure,” Holmes said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “He’s another instinctive guy that he could find the football, he could trigger, he can tackle, he’s pretty sticky. You really want to see the instincts and really the toughness. You’ve got to do a lot of things at that nickel spot. You want speed to be able to match vertically, but you want a guy who has a little more short-area suddenness just to handle the two-way goes and be able to get off the spot. There’s a lot of run-action coming at you too at that spot. So, he’s going to be just fine. But again, didn’t think he would last that long, and so just thrilled that we got him.”

“I just want to win games,” Abney noted. “If it takes me to play nickel to win games, that’s what we’re going to do. Outside, safety, anything, I just want to win. So, whatever coach’s plan is to put the team in the best position to win. I’m willing to do anything, willing to play any role.”

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL in November, with LB Micah Parsons also suffering a torn ACL in December. However, GM Brian Gutekunst says both players are doing well and should be able to return early in the season and participate in the majority of the 2026 season, barring any setbacks.

“They’re doing great,” Gutekunst said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Tuck’s been in here every day, and he’s obviously a little bit ahead of schedule, just because his injury happened earlier than Micah’s did. But Micah’s such a — he’s a little bit of a freak. So I think some of that has taken over, and he’s doing really well, as well. So, certainly expect both of those guys back early in the season. And they’ll be a big part of what we’re doing moving forward.”

Vikings

Regarding Vikings’ first-round DT Caleb Banks, former Florida and current James Madison HC Billy Napier called Banks a “generational” talent based on his height, length, twitch, and intelligence.

“I would just tell you that, within the last decade or 20 years, this is a generational height, length, twitch, and intelligence type of guy who also has a competitive streak that makes him different,” Napier said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Florida DL coach Gerald Chatman said some teams were skeptical about Banks, but told the defensive lineman that Minnesota believes in him.

“I was there at his draft (party), and I was proud of him,” Chatman said. “But I said, ‘Hey, it’s time to get your a– on that plane, and it’s time to go to work.’ I told him, ‘People are doubting you right now. People don’t think you can do it. But the Vikings do. They showed that they believe. They’re saying that they believe you can reach your ceiling.’”

As for second-round LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati’s former director of player personnel, Jack Griffith, said they were able to use Golday a lot in pass coverage.

“He’s a unique athletic profile, and we had a unique defense,” Griffith said. “He was playing almost a nickel defender role. We played so many RPO-heavy teams, so we put him out in space, and he eliminated those passing windows with his length, athletic ability, and football intelligence.”