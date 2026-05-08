Titans Claim WR Courtney Jackson Off Waivers From Giants

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve claimed receiver Courtney Jackson off waivers from the Giants.

The Titans also placed WR Hal Presley on waivers to make room for Jackson.

Jackson, 24, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in May of 2025. He transferred to Arkansas State in 2023 after spending four years at Syracuse.

He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad. He spent the entire season on Seattle’s P-squad before joining the Giants this past February on a futures contract.

During his college career at Arkansas State and Syracuse, Jackson appeared in 62 games and recorded 144 receptions for 1,845 yards (12.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.