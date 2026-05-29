AFC Notes: C.J. Allen, Parker Washington, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts LBs coach James Bettcher raved about second-round LB C.J. Allen‘s communication skills through their first on-field sessions together.

“You heard everyone that watched him on tape say that he’s the first guy to communicate,” Bettcher said, via the team’s website. “He’s the first guy making adjustments, whether it’s a coverage check or slide in the front.”

Bettcher brought up the reviews from people at Georgia of Allen, where they spoke highly about his character and work ethic.

“The first thing (people at Georgia) would rave about is the character of the man and the way he works. One of our core values we have in our culture in the word ‘relentless’ and CJ epitomizes that.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Parker Washington is entering the final year of his rookie contract after recording career-highs of 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said they saw Washington’s potential in last year’s offseason program.

“I think beyond that you saw even in Parker Washington, his play, being able to take steps with opportunities. That was showing itself throughout the course of the offseason program and training camp. Training camp didn’t lie to us this time around,” Gladstone said, via John Shipley of SI.

Gladstone added that Washington did well to take advantage of his opportunities.

“Sometimes those are things that you question. Hey, is this a real reflection of what we’ll see come regular season? With Parker Washington, that was no fraudulent exposure. That was an accurate interpretation. When his opp [opportunity] presented itself, he certainly stepped up and helped our cause.”

Titans

The Titans signed WR Wan’Dale Robinson following his four years with the Giants. Robinson said his mindset coming to Tennessee is to prove himself on the field.

“I would say it is more (about) doing it, and not saying too much,” Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “Just trying to play my part, play my role and do what I am supposed to do and let everything else take care of itself from there.”

Robinson understands that it’s his job to get open for QB Cam Ward and produce when his number is called.

“I feel like that’s our job as receivers to go out there and catch the ball no matter where (Cam) puts it,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, we have to go out there and make the play. We have to go out there and get open for him.”

As for first-round WR Carnell Tate, Robinson said the rookie is proving to be very professional and coachable.

“He comes in to work,” Robinson said. “He is like a pro, and he does everything that you want him to do. He is willing to be coachable, and soak up all the knowledge he is getting. I am just really glad he is here with us.”