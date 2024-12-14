NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/14

Bengals
- Elevated T Andrew Coker and K Cade York from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Placed LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Logan Woodside from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bills
- Activated DE Dawuane Smoot and LB Baylon Spector from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Kareem Jackson and QB Mike White from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Waived C Will Clapp (vested veteran).
- Waived WR Jalen Virgil.
Broncos
- Elevated OL Nick Gargiulo and DB Reese Taylor from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Browns
- Activated DT Michael Hall and DB Myles Harden from injured reserve.
- Elevated K Riley Patterson and WR James Proche from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Buccaneers
- Elevated LS Jack Browning and DB Ryan Neal from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Cardinals
- Elevated P Michael Palardy from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed RB Emari Demercado and P Blake Gillikin on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Elevated WR Laviska Shenault and TE Eric Tomlinson from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Placed WR Jalen Reagor on injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Activated K Harrison Butker from injured reserve.
- Elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and TE Anthony Firkser from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Waived K Matthew Wright.
Colts
- Elevated OL Mark Glowinski from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed T Braden Smith on reserve/non-football illness.
Commanders
- Activated WR Jamison Crowder and NT Carl Davis from injured reserve.
- Elevated K Greg Joseph from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Elevated DB Andrew Booth and OL Dakoda Shepley from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Placed LB DeMarvion Overshown on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Activated WR Grant DuBose from injured reserve.
- Elevated OL Ryan Hayes and LS Zach Triner from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Signed DT Matt Dickerson from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived QB Skylar Thompson.
Eagles
- Elevated FB Khari Blasingame from their practice squad (standard elevation).
Falcons
- Released WR Jakeem Grant from injured reserve.
Giants
- Elevated DB Raheem Layne from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed G Jon Runyan on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Tim Boyle from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jaguars
- Elevated DE D.J. Coleman from their practice squad (standard elevation).
- Placed TE Evan Engram on injured reserve.
Jets
- Elevated TE Zack Kuntz and WR Brandon Smith from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Placed RB Kene Nwangwu on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Kendall Sheffield from their practice squad to the active roster.
Lions
- Elevated DB Jamal Adams and LB Abraham Beauplan from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Panthers
- Elevated RB Mike Boone and LB Jacoby Windmon from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Patriots
- Elevated TE Jack Westover from their practice squad (standard elevation).
Ravens
- Activated NT Michael Pierce from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Desmond King and LB William Kwenkeu from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Saints
- Activated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from reserve/physically unable to perform.
- Placed LB D’Marco Jackson on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Activated DB Artie Burns from injured reserve.
- Elevated QB Jaren Hall and RB George Holani from their practice squad (standard elevations).
- Placed DB Jerrick Reed on injured reserve.
Steelers
- Activated NT Montravius Adams from injured reserve.
- Placed T Calvin Anderson on injured reserve.
Texans
- Activated LB Christian Harris from injured reserve.
- Elevated TE Irv Smith from their practice squad (standard elevation).
Titans
- Elevated OL Arlington Hambright and TE Thomas Odukoya from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!