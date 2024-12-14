NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Elevated T Andrew Coker and K Cade York from their practice squad (standard elevations).
  • Placed LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve.
  • Signed QB Logan Woodside from their practice squad to the active roster.

Bills

Broncos

  • Elevated OL Nick Gargiulo and DB Reese Taylor from their practice squad (standard elevations).

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

  • Elevated OL Mark Glowinski from their practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Placed T Braden Smith on reserve/non-football illness.

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Activated WR Grant DuBose from injured reserve.
  • Elevated OL Ryan Hayes and LS Zach Triner from their practice squad (standard elevations).
  • Signed DT Matt Dickerson from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Waived QB Skylar Thompson.

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Elevated DB Raheem Layne from their practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Placed G Jon Runyan on injured reserve.
  • Signed QB Tim Boyle from their practice squad to the active roster.

Jaguars

  • Elevated DE D.J. Coleman from their practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Placed TE Evan Engram on injured reserve.

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Elevated TE Jack Westover from their practice squad (standard elevation).

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

