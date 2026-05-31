NFC Notes: John Lynch, Trent McDuffie, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

There’s been some speculation about the future 49ers GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero made it clear that Lynch and Shanahan are going nowhere.

“I don’t see a world where John Lynch ever gets fired by the 49ers. Same thing with Kyle Shanahan,” Pelissero said. “They have stabilized that franchise … The 49ers are competitive year after year. They certainly, I think it’s fair to say, have supplemented a lot through trades and at times free agency because they’ve had some misses in the draft.”

Rams

The Rams made some big moves this offseason, like acquiring CB Trent McDuffie and signing CB Jaylen Watson. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay reflected on their moves, noting that recently signed LB Grant Stuard will make an impact on their defense, having primarily contributed to special teams throughout his career.

“We were able to address some needs in free agency,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “We were able to sign Jaylen Watson and obviously trade for McDuffie. You add a long snapper, you add Grant Stuard, who’s a special teams stud – and he’ll find a way to probably be able to contribute defensively, too.”

Seahawks

Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that Seahawks RG Anthony Bradford is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he will be competing against fifth-round G Beau Stephens for the starting job.

is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he will be competing against fifth-round G for the starting job. According to Henderson, Bradford trained with private OL coach Duke Manyweather following the season, and showed up to Seattle’s offseason program “in good shape.”

following the season, and showed up to Seattle’s offseason program “in good shape.” In the end, Henderson writes that Bradford still looks like the favorite to win the job.