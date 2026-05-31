AFC Notes: Woody Marks, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts OL coach Tony Sparano, Jr. said that after meeting with fourth-round G Jalen Farmer at the Combine, he knew that the team needed to draft him.

“I just have so much confidence in him that it made me really easy to feel that way,” Sparano said, via the team’s website. “When you feel that way, you always want to voice it and let it be known.”

Sparano added that Farmer continued to improve and get better throughout the season which was an encouraging sign for how he’ll develop.

“I watched him get better throughout the season,” Sparano said of his tape. “You want to see them peaking at the right time and learning things as they go throughout the year.”

Farmer has the physical tools needed to succeed at the next level and Sparano has made it his personal mission to make sure he does.

“He’s got size and length as a guard, which is pretty unique,” Sparano said. “Then you have the fact that this guy is powerful and he’s twitchy. Draft him, and I’ll make it work.”

Texans

The Texans finished 12-5 last season and go into 2026 with Super Bowl aspirations. Houston RB Woody Marks said they are ready to get going, and their goal is to be the No. 1 seed going into the postseason.

“We’re just ready to kick it off,” Marks, via Aaron Wilson. “We’re going to see what we get to. The thing is to get a bull on the ring, be the first team. That’s what we’re going to do this year.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans thinks their team culture is “set” and is now focused on making sure their rookies meld into what they are building.

“Our culture here is set,” Ryans said. “I don’t have to say much on it but I still have to make sure I teach our rookies what that looks like. A lot of guys are coming from a lot of different places all over the country, a lot of different schools that do things a lot of different ways. We’re just going to have to let them know how we do it here in Houston. It may be a little different but we believe in what we do here. We think it works. We build it around the people.”

First-round OL Keylan Rutledge highly praised Ryans, saying he has an infectious energy to their entire team.

“He just has a joy for the game, a true love for the game,” Rutledge said. “You can tell. It just feeds off you. He loves ball. He loves being around it. He loves preparing young men. You can just feel that joy and that love for the game.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward said that over the offseason, he has lost 10 pounds to improve his speed and durability.

“I think it’ll help me with durability,” Ward said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Just being faster, getting up in the pocket, and trying to play my speed. I watch my diet more, continue to have more cardio, just work on my body, just now here and when I’m away from the building.”