Former RB Darren Sproles Joins Texans With Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship

The Texans have hired former RB Darren Sproles as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship this spring, per DJ Bien-Aime.

Sproles played with Texans HC DeMeco Ryans over a decade ago with the Eagles. He retired after the 2019 season and had a brief stint with the Eagles as a personnel assistant.

Sproles, 42, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2005. He spent five years in San Diego before signing on with the Saints in 2011. New Orleans later traded him to the Eagles for the 2014 season. Sproles played out the final year of his two-year, $8 million contract before signing a one-year, $1.415 million contract with the Eagles. Philadelphia re-signed him to another one-year contract in 2019. He landed on season-ending injured reserve due to a torn right hip flexor muscle and retired after the season. For his career, Sproles appeared in 183 games across 14 seasons with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles. He rushed 732 times for 3,552 yards (4.9 YPC) and 23 touchdowns and added 553 catches on 747 targets for another 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns. Sproles also returned 311 punts for 2,961 yards (9.5 YPR) and seven touchdowns, plus 332 kickoffs for 8,352 yards (25.2 YPR) and two touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and was named second-team All-Pro once. The Pro Football Hall of Fame selected him to its 2010s All-Decade team.