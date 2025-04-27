Broncos Signing 15 Undrafted Free Agents

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing 15 undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft.

The full list includes:

Jacksonville State G Clay Webb Kansas CB J.B. Brown Arkansas State CB Courtney Jackson Oregon State CB Jaden Robinson Missouri LB Johnny Walker Toledo WR Jerjuan Newton North Carolina Central WR Joaquin Davis Georgia OL Xavier Truss Tennessee-Martin DT Christian Dowell Utah LB Karene Reid Duke DB Joshua Pickett Oklahoma State C Joe Michalski Florida A&M CB Kendall Bohler Kentucky OL Marques Cox Missouri DL Christian Williams

Webb, 25, was a former five-star recruit who committed to Georgia. After three seasons and just five games player, he transferred to Jackson State where he became a three-year starter, earning second-team and first-team All-CUSA honors his final two seasons.

He was invited to the 2025 Senior Bowl.

During his three years at Jackson State, Webb appeared in 37 games with 33 starts, all at left guard.