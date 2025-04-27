Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw Suffers Quad Injury, Expected To Be Ready For Week 1

Update:

Josina Anderson confirms that Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw suffered a quad injury, but says he will not need surgery and it’s not expected to impact his season.

According to Mike Klis, Greenlaw has a quad strain that will only require rehab and not surgery.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Bay Area reports that Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn quad while working out this offseason.

According to the report, Greenlaw’s injury could force him to miss a “substantial portion” of the 2025 regular season.

Greenlaw worked his way back from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered during Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers ultimately allowed him to depart in free agency and he later agreed to a three-year deal with the Broncos.

Greenlaw could be a candidate to open the season on the PUP list.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos this offseason.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.