Broncos Give CB Patrick Surtain II $5M Pay Raise with Incentives

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Broncos and CB Patrick Surtain II agreed on a contract revision that gives him a $5 million raise now and a chance to make $5 million more in 2027 with a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection.

Surtain is in the first year of his four-year, $96 mlilion extension and was scheduled to make a base salary of $7,632,000 in 2026.

Surtain II, 26, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a junior at Alabama and declared early for the draft. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.

Surtain II was entering the final year of a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that included a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos picked up their fifth-year option on Surtain for the 2024 season.

From there, he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Broncos.

In 2025, Surtain II appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and recorded 47 total tackles, 12 pass deflections and an interception.