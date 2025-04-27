Latest On Aaron Rodgers

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk says he’s been told veteran QB Aaron Rodgers will announce he’ll sign with the Steelers sometime after the draft.

“It will happen. Not sure when, but it will happen,” Florio says he was told.

Florio adds the Steelers are all in for Rodgers as Plan A at the position, which was a contributing factor in Pittsburgh’s decision not to take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders despite his freefall in the draft.

The Steelers have projected confidence about landing Rodgers despite the veteran continuing to remain unsigned. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said the two sides have had productive discussions recently.

“We feel good about our plan at the position. I understand the angst in your community and the community that supports us,” Tomlin said via Ian Rapoport.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said after the draft this week:

“We’re still kind of getting the same signals that we’ve been getting recently. He does want to come here so I do think we may get word soon,” Ronney said, via SteelersNow.com.

Pittsburgh passed on taking a quarterback in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft and still has a need at the position with Mason Rudolph currently set to inherit the starting role.

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and gave some insight as to why he still doesn’t have a team with the draft rapidly approaching.

“I’m at a different phase in my life. I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” Rodgers said, via Brooke Pryor.

“I have a lot of things that are taking my attention, and have beginning in January, away from football. That’s been where I’ve been focusing my attention on. Making a commitment to a team is a big thing,” he continued.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.