NFL Transactions: Friday 7/26

Bengals

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed TE Sal Cannella

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DL Owen Carney
  • Chiefs waived LB Luquay Washington

Eagles

  • Eagles activated WR Shaquan Davis from the non-football injury list

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers signed EDGE Kemoko Turay, TE Feleipe Franks, CB Kiondre Thomas, and WR Devin Carter
  • Panthers waived S Clayton Isbell, T Christian Duffie, and WR Sam Pinckney
  • Panthers placed WR Cam Sims on the reserve/PUP list
  • Panthers DT Popo Aumavae reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Patriots

  • Patriots waived CB Kaleb Ford-Dement

Raiders

  • Raiders G Jacob Johanning reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Rams

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed S Marquise Blair
  • Seahawks released S Jonathan Sutherland

