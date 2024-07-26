NFL Transactions: Friday 7/26

Bengals
- Bengals signed CB Nate Brooks, WR Hakeem Butler, and P Ryan Rehkow
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed TE Sal Cannella
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DL Owen Carney
- Chiefs waived LB Luquay Washington
Eagles
- Eagles activated WR Shaquan Davis from the non-football injury list
Packers
- Packers activated DB Corey Ballentine, OT Donovan Jennings, and OT Caleb Jones from the injured list
Panthers
- Panthers signed EDGE Kemoko Turay, TE Feleipe Franks, CB Kiondre Thomas, and WR Devin Carter
- Panthers waived S Clayton Isbell, T Christian Duffie, and WR Sam Pinckney
- Panthers placed WR Cam Sims on the reserve/PUP list
- Panthers DT Popo Aumavae reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Patriots
- Patriots waived CB Kaleb Ford-Dement
Raiders
- Raiders G Jacob Johanning reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Rams
- Rams placed DB Derion Kendrick on injured reserve
- Rams placed DT Aaron Donald on the reserve/retired list
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed S Marquise Blair
- Seahawks released S Jonathan Sutherland
