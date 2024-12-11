BREAKING: Bill Belichick Finalizing Deal To Be North Carolina Head Coach

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Patriots HC Bill Belichick is officially finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at North Carolina.

According to Ralph D. Russo, Belichick has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with North Carolina.

Reports have said for the better part of a week now that North Carolina and Belichick were working towards an agreement and it looks like they were finally able to get the details worked out and an official deal in place.

Belichick pitched North Carolina on creating an NFL developmental program at Chapell Hill.

Many assumed that Belichick would be back in play for some of the NFL coaching vacancies this offseason. However, reports have said that neither the Bears nor the Jets have reached out to him up to this point.

Last year, Belichick only interviewed for the Falcons’ job so there wasn’t a guarantee he was going to be back in the NFL as a head coach, which is likely why he went after the North Carolina job.

Either way, it’s an interesting outcome that not many people would have anticipated just a few weeks ago.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.