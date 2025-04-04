AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Liam Eichenberg, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins re-signed G Liam Eichenberg to a one-year deal this offseason despite some struggles throughout the 2024 season. While Eichenberg appears to be in line to start as of now, Miami HC Mike McDaniel was clear about his need to be the ‘best version of himself’ to keep the job.

“Liam has taken some bullets and some losses,” McDaniel said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “But great teammate, added value, and we’re happy to have him on the Dolphins. And for him to be a starter, he’s gonna have to be his best version of himself that he’s ever been.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed WR Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract even though he is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL. Diggs has been rehabbing his injury in Florida with Dr. Sharif Tabbah, who outlined how impressed he’s been in Diggs’ recovery so far.

“Honestly, I’ve done this for 14 years. I’ve never seen someone look as good as he does this early. I mean, it’s insane,” Tabbah said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “I gotta stop telling him that, so he doesn’t get too excited. But he’s been doing great. It’s been a lot of fun to work with him.”

Tabbah wants to exercise caution with the 31-year-old but talked about how Diggs is ahead of schedule for the time being.

“He looks excellent. He’s definitely ahead of schedule. We’re just kind of now focusing on being cautious and taking our time with certain higher-level things, but still allowing him to progress and keep moving him forward, as we just continue to be smart about it. But he looks excellent. He’s very strong. He’s already explosive. We’re kind of cleaning up some things on the mechanics side, and just kind of improving movement and just gradually reintroducing more to build endurance and things like that. But he’s an excellent spot now.”

Diggs is confident in his ability to produce at this stage of his career: “I would have been on pace to have a 1,000-yard season and 100 catches if I didn’t get banged up. If you’re doing the math right, I would be productive.” (Mike Reiss)

Reiss adds that Diggs’ bonuses and guarantees in his deal won’t be paid out until he passes a physical.

New England HC Mike Vrabel spoke on his excitement about DT Keion White‘s potential after being asked could fill the role DT Jeffery Simmons did for him in Tennessee. (Green Light podcast)