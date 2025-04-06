AFC Notes: Jimmy Haslam, Justin Tucker, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they have a strong “one-two punch” with RBs Samaje Perine and Chase Brown.

“You’ve got a really good one-two punch,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “They can both carry the ball. They can both protect, they can both catch the ball in the backfield. They both have a great relationship with Joe and what he expects and needs. And so you’ve got those two guys right there to start that room with, and then we’ll just see where it goes from there.”

Taylor added he’s still comfortable with CB Dax Hill following his torn ACL.

“I feel comfortable with Dax being able to do a lot of different things for us.”

Browns

Browns’ owner, Jimmy Haslam recently admitted they made a mistake with QB Deshaun Watson. Although Haslam said they won’t force any picks at No. 2 overall, he made clear they will take the “right person” if available.

“I think the message is if the right person’s there, we’re going to take him,” Haslam said, via Zack Jackson and Cale Clinton of The Athletic. “If not, we’ll figure it out for a year or two until we get the right person. And I just keep (saying) we need good football players. There are good football players in this draft, and we’ve got to make sure we get the right ones for us.”

Ravens

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is still investigating allegations against Ravens K Justin Tucker and doesn’t have an update at this time.

“I haven’t gotten an update,” Goodell said, via PFT. “I know the review is ongoing. We won’t be giving updates, but when we have something we’ll certainly share it with everyone.”