AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins recently signed OT Larry Borom earlier this month. He’s still unsure of where he will exactly fit in, but is eager to “help any way I can.”

“[There] hasn’t been too much communication,” Borom said, via DolphinsWire. “I’m just excited to get in the room and just help any way I can.”

Borom is open to playing at either tackle position.

“I feel like I can do some of everything,” Borom said. “So I think either or, whatever is needed to help the team win.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn continues to receive compliments from his former head coach in Detroit, Dan Campbell. Campbell believes that Glenn has the best chance of anyone when it comes to turning things around for New York.

“As long as he’s got the support, A.G. will turn that thing around,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s no question. He’s an unbelievable leader, and he’s an even better person. He’s the type of guy who makes people rally around him and do things to help him have success. So he is going to bring the right type of people around him. He’s already done that with the coaches, and he’ll bring the right kind of players. Look, if he can’t, nobody can, that’s my opinion.”

Patriots

New Patriots QB coach Ashton Grant is already raving about Drake Maye despite the two only having spent a short amount of time together so far, and was excited for the opportunity to work with the second-year pro.

“When this opportunity presented itself, it’s something I jumped on as quickly as possible,” Grant said, via Mass Live’s Karen Guregian. “I mean, this kid is going to be special. He has all the talent in the world. This guy is a next-level thinker. He’s well-rounded. I think there’s no better quarterback you’d want in your franchise.”