Medical Concerns Holding Up Free Agent Market For CB Asante Samuel Jr

In an interview on the PHNX podcast, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo said there are medical concerns pausing the market for CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Garafolo notes some issues have been flagged with Samuel’s shoulder and neck. If it weren’t for those, he says Sameul would probably have been signed by now.

The veteran corner had a visit with the Cardinals back in March but other than that his market has been quiet. He was limited to just four games last season due to his injury.

Samuel, 25, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.