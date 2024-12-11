Bears Make Three Moves, Place WR DeAndre Carter On IR

Per Kevin Fishbain, the Bears made three roster moves on Wednesday including placing WR DeAndre Carter on injured reserve.

The team also signed DL Jonathan Ford from the Packers’ practice squad to their active roster and signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.

Carter, 31, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Baltimore before he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Carter had brief stints with the Raiders, Patriots, and 49ers before signing on with the Eagles in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster in 2019 before eventually being claimed by the Texans.

Houston re-signed Carter to a contract extension in 2020, but he was waived during the season and claimed by the Bears. Carter then caught on with Washington during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chargers on a one-year deal in 2022. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal last year and he caught on with Chicago in June of 2024.

In 2024, Carter appeared in 13 games for the Bears and caught nine passes for 72 yards. He also returned 15 kicks for 479 yards and 17 punts for 158 yards.