Bears Vote To Advance New Stadium Project In Hammond, Indiana

The Chicago Bears announced on Friday that they have voted to advance their stadium project in Hammond, Indiana.

Statement from Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren: pic.twitter.com/U4lHzSV8Zv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 5, 2026

It marks a significant step toward the organization moving out of Chicago and Illinois.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN, citing a league source, reports the announcement does not guarantee the team will leave Illinois, but Hammond is “in the lead” to lure the Bears to a domed stadium.

Cronin’s source said: “Illinois can still get back in the race.”

Brad Biggs writes that the NFL and financing committees still need to approve and vote on a new stadium.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Cronin: “The club has kept the stadium committee and league office apprised of all developments.”

Illinois governor JB Pritzker’s spokesperson, Matt Hill, said frequent shifting by the organization has “hindered” progress toward a stadium deal to stay in the state.

“The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location. That has hindered their progress,” Hill said. “Today appears to be another instance of that after Illinois leaders have been working with the Bears in good faith. Governor Pritzker has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers.”

The Bears have also been in negotiation for the former Arlington International Racecourse outside of Chicago, and have owned the 326-acre property since 2021.

Cronin notes that the team has maintained they cannot build a stadium without property tax certainty, which Indiana passed legislation to ensure in February.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun has already issued a statement to welcome the Bears.

“We look forward to building a partnership as strong as the ’85 Bears defense, creating opportunities and economic growth that will benefit our state and the Bears organization for decades to come,” Braun said. “An NFL franchise in Northwest Indiana will be an economic boost to the entire region like we haven’t seen before.”

The Bears’ current lease at Soldier Field, where they’ve played for 55 years, runs until 2030.