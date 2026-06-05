NFC Notes: Garrett Bradbury, Cole Kmet, Dan Campbell, Bears, Lions

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson spoke about the center competition between Garrett Bradbury and rookie Logan Jones, following the retirement of C Drew Dalman.

“The ball is in his court as far as I’m concerned,” Johnson said of Bradbury, via ESPN.com. “He understands that, just like with everyone else, we’re looking to create competition and consistency day after day and building trust, not only with Caleb and the other quarterbacks but within that offensive line room and then obviously with the coaching staff. It’s just a matter of time to build trust.”

“My visit with him when he was here was extremely impressed by football knowledge, makeup, very mature. And, to me, it’s not, ‘We’re getting a rookie.’ We’re getting a guy that’s a little bit more of a seasoned player, which really is not uncommon for those Iowa linemen,” Johnson said of Jones. “I think he’s going to fall kind of next in line for a really good program the next guy out. He knows that that center position is, I don’t want to say, it’s unique to what we ask them to do, but I would say we’re probably on the higher end in terms of NFL teams and what we ask those guys to be able to handle,” Johnson said. “And so I know he’s up for the challenge.”

Bears

Bears TE coach Jim Dray believes that TE Cole Kmet is highly underrated and thinks he’s one of the better tight ends in the league.

“He has had a lot of success in this league across the board of what it means to be a tight end,” Dray said, via Bears Wire. “That’s run blocking, that’s pass production, and that’s play pass protection. But he knows that he has to be good at all of those things consistently to continue to play. The way he’s been able to do that through the course of his career, like you said, through staff changes and room changes, I don’t think he gets enough credit that he deserves.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that this offseason will have the most competition on the roster since he joined the team, but downplayed the idea that anyone has been making a big impact during OTAs.

“A lot of guys have done really well for two days in pajamas,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m done with the hype of a pajama party in May. . . . We’ll find out in training camp who’s who. This will be the most competition we’ve had. Top-tier competition. This will be good, across the board. Nobody’s gonna win a job in the spring. I’m not hyping anybody up. Not in May.”