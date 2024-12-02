2025 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

The NFL announced on Monday the first results of fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are set to return to Orlando, highlighting the NFL’s top talent in a dynamic AFC vs. NFC competition.
As voting continues, the league’s best players are vying for a spot in this multi-day event, which features Pro Bowl Skills challenges and culminates in a flag football game led by coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.
With voting open through December 23, here’s a closer look at the current voting leaders and what it means for the 88-player roster headed to Orlando.
NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS
|POS.
|NAME
|TEAM
|VOTES
|QB
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|44,681
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|Baltimore Ravens
|40,729
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Philadelphia Eagles
|40,602
|QB
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|36,574
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Detroit Lions
|35,637
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|QB
|AFC
|Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
|QB
|NFC
|Jayden Daniels, Washington
|RB
|AFC
|Derrick Henry, Baltimore
|RB
|NFC
|Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia
|FB
|AFC
|Carson Steele, Kansas City
|FB
|NFC
|Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
|WR
|AFC
|Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
|WR
|NFC
|Justin Jefferson, Minnesota
|TE
|AFC
|Brock Bowers, Las Vegas
|TE
|NFC
|George Kittle, San Francisco
|T
|AFC
|Joe Alt, L.A. Chargers
|T
|NFC
|Penei Sewell, Detroit
|G
|AFC
|Joe Thuney, Kansas City
|G
|NFC
|Kevin Zeitler, Detroit
|C
|AFC
|Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
|C
|NFC
|Frank Ragnow, Detroit
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|DE
|AFC
|Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
|DE
|NFC
|Nick Bosa, San Francisco
|DT
|AFC
|Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets
|DT
|NFC
|Dexter Lawrence, N.Y. Giants
|OLB
|AFC
|T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
|OLB
|NFC
|Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota
|ILB
|AFC
|Roquan Smith, Baltimore
|ILB
|NFC
|Fred Warner, San Francisco
|CB
|AFC
|Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
|CB
|NFC
|Byron Murphy, Minnesota
|SS
|AFC
|Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore
|SS
|NFC
|Budda Baker, Arizona
|FS
|AFC
|Damar Hamlin, Buffalo
|FS
|NFC
|Xavier McKinney, Green Bay
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|K
|AFC
|Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
|K
|NFC
|Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
|P
|AFC
|Tommy Townsend, Houston
|P
|NFC
|Matthew Hayball, New Orleans
|LS
|AFC
|James Winchester, Kansas City
|LS
|NFC
|Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
|RS
|AFC
|Jha’Quan Jackson, Tennessee
|RS
|NFC
|KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
|ST
|AFC
|Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh
|ST
|NFC
|Sione Vaki, Detroit
