2025 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

The NFL announced on Monday the first results of fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are set to return to Orlando, highlighting the NFL’s top talent in a dynamic AFC vs. NFC competition.

As voting continues, the league’s best players are vying for a spot in this multi-day event, which features Pro Bowl Skills challenges and culminates in a flag football game led by coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

With voting open through December 23, here’s a closer look at the current voting leaders and what it means for the 88-player roster headed to Orlando.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES QB Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 44,681 RB Derrick Henry Baltimore Ravens 40,729 RB Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles 40,602 QB Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 36,574 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions 35,637

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM QB AFC Lamar Jackson, Baltimore QB NFC Jayden Daniels, Washington RB AFC Derrick Henry, Baltimore RB NFC Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia FB AFC Carson Steele, Kansas City FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati WR NFC Justin Jefferson, Minnesota TE AFC Brock Bowers, Las Vegas TE NFC George Kittle, San Francisco T AFC Joe Alt, L.A. Chargers T NFC Penei Sewell, Detroit G AFC Joe Thuney, Kansas City G NFC Kevin Zeitler, Detroit C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City C NFC Frank Ragnow, Detroit POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM DE AFC Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco DT AFC Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets DT NFC Dexter Lawrence, N.Y. Giants OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh OLB NFC Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota ILB AFC Roquan Smith, Baltimore ILB NFC Fred Warner, San Francisco CB AFC Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore CB NFC Byron Murphy, Minnesota SS AFC Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore SS NFC Budda Baker, Arizona FS AFC Damar Hamlin, Buffalo FS NFC Xavier McKinney, Green Bay POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM K AFC Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh K NFC Brandon Aubrey, Dallas P AFC Tommy Townsend, Houston P NFC Matthew Hayball, New Orleans LS AFC James Winchester, Kansas City LS NFC Andrew DePaola, Minnesota RS AFC Jha’Quan Jackson, Tennessee RS NFC KaVontae Turpin, Dallas ST AFC Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh ST NFC Sione Vaki, Detroit