2025 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced on Monday the first results of fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. 

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are set to return to Orlando, highlighting the NFL’s top talent in a dynamic AFC vs. NFC competition.

As voting continues, the league’s best players are vying for a spot in this multi-day event, which features Pro Bowl Skills challenges and culminates in a flag football game led by coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

With voting open through December 23, here’s a closer look at the current voting leaders and what it means for the 88-player roster headed to Orlando.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES
QB Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 44,681
RB Derrick Henry Baltimore Ravens 40,729
RB Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles 40,602
QB Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 36,574
RB Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions 35,637

 

 
 

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM
QB AFC Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
QB NFC Jayden Daniels, Washington
     
RB AFC Derrick Henry, Baltimore
RB NFC Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia
     
FB AFC Carson Steele, Kansas City
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
     
WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
WR NFC Justin Jefferson, Minnesota
     
TE AFC Brock Bowers, Las Vegas
TE NFC George Kittle, San Francisco
     
T AFC Joe Alt, L.A. Chargers
T NFC Penei Sewell, Detroit
     
G AFC Joe Thuney, Kansas City
G NFC Kevin Zeitler, Detroit
     
C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
C NFC Frank Ragnow, Detroit
 
POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM
DE AFC Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco
     
DT AFC Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets
DT NFC Dexter Lawrence, N.Y. Giants
     
OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
OLB NFC Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota
     
ILB AFC Roquan Smith, Baltimore
ILB NFC Fred Warner, San Francisco
     
CB AFC Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
CB NFC Byron Murphy, Minnesota
     
SS AFC Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore
SS NFC Budda Baker, Arizona
     
FS AFC Damar Hamlin, Buffalo
FS NFC Xavier McKinney, Green Bay
 
POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM
K AFC Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
K NFC Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
     
P AFC Tommy Townsend, Houston
P NFC Matthew Hayball, New Orleans
     
LS AFC James Winchester, Kansas City
LS NFC Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
     
RS AFC Jha’Quan Jackson, Tennessee
RS NFC KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
     
ST AFC Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh
ST NFC Sione Vaki, Detroit
 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply