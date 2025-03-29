AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Laremy Tunsil, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Indianapolis signed QB Daniel Jones to compete with QB Anthony Richardson for the team’s starting spot in 2025. Colts GM Chris Ballard prepares to start whoever is best for the team in the short term, based on who plays better leading up to the season.

“We’ve got to make the best decision for the team,” Ballard said, via Luke Schultheis of Stampede Blue. “Whatever the outcome is, the outcome is based on performance.”

Ballard expressed his excitement to get going with Jones and talked about his belief that the competition will help both players in the long run.

“Excited about both of them. Excited to get Daniel in the building. I think he’s a really good fit for what we want to do, and who he is as a person, and who he can be as a player.”

“Between Daniel and Anthony, you’re going to see a really good competition. It’s going to be a spirited competition, but I also think it’s going to be one where they help each other to grow too.”

Texans

Titans

Tennessee decided against extending an RFA tender to P Ryan Stonehouse in favor of P Johnny Hekker despite Stonehouse’s consistency and youth. After signing with the Dolphins, Stonehouse said he was shocked when the Titans didn’t bring him back.

“I was surprised,” Stonehouse said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I think a lot of other people were as well. I truly didn’t expect it. I’m a guy that I like to be where my feet are, been training in that building ever since I stepped foot in it three years ago. I thought it would be a little bit different, just more clarity would have been nice, but it is what it is and I’m excited for this new opportunity.”