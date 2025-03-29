AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Laremy Tunsil, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
Indianapolis signed QB Daniel Jones to compete with QB Anthony Richardson for the team’s starting spot in 2025. Colts GM Chris Ballard prepares to start whoever is best for the team in the short term, based on who plays better leading up to the season.
“We’ve got to make the best decision for the team,” Ballard said, via Luke Schultheis of Stampede Blue. “Whatever the outcome is, the outcome is based on performance.”
Ballard expressed his excitement to get going with Jones and talked about his belief that the competition will help both players in the long run.
“Excited about both of them. Excited to get Daniel in the building. I think he’s a really good fit for what we want to do, and who he is as a person, and who he can be as a player.”
“Between Daniel and Anthony, you’re going to see a really good competition. It’s going to be a spirited competition, but I also think it’s going to be one where they help each other to grow too.”
Texans
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explains that Texans HC DeMeco Ryans wanted his offensive line to have the same mentality and culture as his defense, and instead, the atmosphere in that position room was toxic last year. That led to the wholesale changes, including trading LT Laremy Tunsil.
- Breer adds that while the Texans didn’t think Tunsil was a problem, they also didn’t think he was the type of leader the group needed to turn things around, leading to the trade.
- Breer notes the Texans understand the quartet of Cam Robinson, Trent Brown(both of whom have football character questions of their own), Blake Fisher, and Tytus Howard are unlikely to replicate the stability Tunsil provided, but the hope is the overall starting five can eventually be more effective.
- Washington State WR Kyle Williams will take an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- SE Louisiana CB Keydrain Calligan got lunch with the Texans after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas G Hayden Conner met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Texans. (Justin Melo)
- The Texans signed RT Trent Brown to a one-year, $2.35 million contract with $550,000 guaranteed, including a $250,000 signing bonus. He will make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2025. The deal also has per-game roster bonuses up to $750,000. (Over The Cap)
Titans
Tennessee decided against extending an RFA tender to P Ryan Stonehouse in favor of P Johnny Hekker despite Stonehouse’s consistency and youth. After signing with the Dolphins, Stonehouse said he was shocked when the Titans didn’t bring him back.
“I was surprised,” Stonehouse said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I think a lot of other people were as well. I truly didn’t expect it. I’m a guy that I like to be where my feet are, been training in that building ever since I stepped foot in it three years ago. I thought it would be a little bit different, just more clarity would have been nice, but it is what it is and I’m excited for this new opportunity.”
