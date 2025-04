The NFL released the Offseason Workout Program calendar on Thursday, which shows the start dates for each team’s offseason workouts over the next two months.

The NFL Offseason Workout Program calendar (dates are subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs):

2025 NFL Offseason Workout Dates For All 32 Teams

ARIZONA First Day: 22-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 ATLANTA First Day: 22-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-11 BALTIMORE First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12

Mandatory Minicamp: June 17-19 BUFFALO First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 CAROLINA First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 CHICAGO First Day: 7-Apr

Voluntary Minicamp: April 21-23

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 27-30, June 9-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 3-5 CINCINNATI First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 CLEVELAND First Day: 22-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 DALLAS First Day: 14-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 DENVER First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 DETROIT First Day: 22-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 GREEN BAY First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 HOUSTON First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-11 INDIANAPOLIS First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 JACKSONVILLE First Day: 8-Apr

Voluntary Minicamp: April 21-23

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 KANSAS CITY First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 17-19 LAS VEGAS First Day: 8-Apr

Voluntary Minicamp: April 21-23

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 L.A. CHARGERS First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 L.A. RAMS First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12

Mandatory Minicamp: June 16-18 MIAMI First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27, May 29-30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 MINNESOTA First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 NEW ENGLAND First Day: 7-Apr

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 9-11 NEW ORLEANS First Day: 14-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 N.Y. GIANTS First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 17-19 N.Y. JETS First Day: 7-Apr

Voluntary Minicamp: April 21-23

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 PHILADELPHIA First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp:10-Jun PITTSBURGH First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 SAN FRANCISCO First Day: 22-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-11 SEATTLE First Day: 22-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12

Mandatory Minicamp: June 17-19 TAMPA BAY First Day: 21-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-30, June 2-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 TENNESSEE First Day: 22-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 WASHINGTON First Day: 22-Apr

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12