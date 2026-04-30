Mark Zuckerberg & Tim Cook Among Suitors For Seahawks’ Ownership

Ben Horney of Front Office Sports listed Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and retired Apple CEO Tim Cook among potential suitors to buy the Seahawks.

Horney adds there are two other potential buyers whose identities are unknown at the time. He mentions Zuckerberg has a net worth of more than $206 billion, while Cook’s is worth around $2.9 billion.

According to Horney, Zuckerberg is considering a bid, while Cook is also separately weighing an offer to buy the team.

There has been speculation for years that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos could be interested in acquiring the franchise, but he has declined to get involved in other teams that have come up for sale including the Commanders are few years.

Seattle went for sale on February 18th by the Paul G. Allen estate. Some believe the team will sell for more than $8 billion, per Horney.

Paul Allen purchased the team several years ago, but after his passing in 2018, his sister, Jody Allen, has been the executor of the trust with a directive from her late brother to eventually sell both the Seahawks and Trailblazers and donate the proceeds to charity.

We’ll have more regarding the Seahawks as the news is available.