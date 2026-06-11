Could RB Zach Charbonnet Return Week 1? Seahawks Say ‘Everything’s Possible’

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet underwent ACL surgery in February, which typically comes with at least a nine-month recovery before full return to game action and is often closer to 12 months.

However, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald didn’t rule Charbonnet out for Week 1 despite the typical timeline suggesting otherwise.

“Everything’s possible,” Macdonald said, speaking after mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, via Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports.

He added Charbonnet, who was spotted doing some light rehab work on the field, is doing well with his rehab.

“If you’re going to guess what type of schedule Zach Charbonnet would be on, that’s the type of schedule he’s on. Doing a great job. I know he has high expectations for himself. Look forward to see where it ends up.”

Charbonnet, 25, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA.

The Seahawks drafted Charbonnet with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $6,876,080 rookie contract that includes a $2,000,785 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,875,294 in 2025.

In 2025, Charbonnet appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and rushed 184 times for 730 yards (4.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 144 yards.

We’ll have more on Charbonnet as the news is available.