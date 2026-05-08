Broncos Cutting Two Players

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are waiving OLB Garrett Nelson and OT Marques Cox on Friday.

Both players have yet to appear in an NFL game.

Nelson, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp and had a short stint on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Nelson spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL. He had a brief stint on the Saints’ practice squad to start the 2025 season before being released and spending the rest of the regular season on the Broncos’ practice squad.

Denver re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

In 2025, Nelson appeared in eight games for the Brahmas and recorded 19 total tackles.