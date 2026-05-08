Packers Release K Brandon McManus

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are releasing K Brandon McManus on Friday.

This comes after Green Bay selected K Trey Smack in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Releasing McManus frees up $945,097 in cap space and creates $4,333,334 in dead money, per OverTheCap.

McManus, 34, originally signed on with the Colts back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the Colts before he caught on with the Giants at the end of the 2014 season.

New York later traded McManus to the Broncos for a 2015 conditional seventh-round pick. McManus returned to the Broncos in 2017 on a one-year, restricted tender worth $2.746 million and later agreed to a three-year, $11.254 million extension.

McManus agreed to another four-year, $17.2 million extension with the Broncos in 2020. He had two years remaining on the deal and was due base salaries of $3.65 million and $3.85 million when the Broncos released him.

From there, McManus signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in 2023. Jacksonville declined to re-sign him, and he signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

However, Washington released him before he ever played a game due to a lawsuit for sexual harassment. He signed on with the Packers in October 2024. Green Bay re-signed him to a three-year deal in March of last year.

In 2025, McManus appeared in 14 games for the Packers and converted 24 of 30 field goal attempts (80 percent) to go along with 32 or 33 (97 percent) extra point tries.