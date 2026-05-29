NFC Notes: Logan Jones, Keith Abney II, Packers’ Personnel Promotions, Bears, Lions

Bears

Bears second-round C Logan Jones will battle with Garrett Bradbury for the team’s starting job after Drew Dalman‘s sudden retirement. Jones opened up about building a relationship with QB Caleb Williams, both on and off the field.

“Just communicate, talking to him,” Jones said, via Mike Pendleton of the Bears Wire. “In the building we’ll see each other. Every day we’ll work together, whether it be like center-QB exchange, you’re always switching with the quarterbacks just to make sure you’re solidified there. Just going out practicing and then in the building, going out of my way to talk to him, actually getting to know him.”

“He was cool, he texted me right after I got drafted, so obviously he’s a good dude and he cares about this team. I got to meet him when I was here the day after I got drafted and he was pretty cool. Got to talk to him. I think it’s going to be pretty easy just to get to know him. This time is perfect for that because we’re not in the season when it’s super hectic and busy. I’ll get to talk to him, hang out with him a little bit more.”

Lions

The Lions used a fifth-round pick on CB Keith Abney II, who GM Brad Holmes said they gave a third-round grade. Despite primarily playing outside corner at Arizona State, Holmes is confident that Abney can play nickel or outside, but won’t limit him to one or the other.

“I think he can do both,” Holmes said, via the team’s website. “I’m not pigeon-holing him or putting him in a box that he’s a nickel only. He’s got enough good tape out there, vs. some really good wide receivers, of him playing on the outside.

“But I do think from a projection standpoint, I do think he can play inside as well. I just think that’s a bonus.”

Abeny shared his coach’s confidence in his ability to play nickel and outside because of his football IQ and instincts.

“I think I can definitely play outside and inside,” Abney said. “The football IQ, being able to learn quick and just the instincts and just having versatility and the will to win. Whatever coach wants me to play, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Packers

The Green Bay Packers announced nine promotions in their player personnel department:

Director of Football Operations Milt Hendrickson promoted to vice president of player personnel Co-Director of Player Personnel John Wojciechowski promoted to Director of Football Operations Director of Pro Personnel Richmond Williams promoted to Director of Player Personnel Senior Player Personnel Executive Lee Gissendaner added Director of Pro Scouting to title Director of College Scouting Matt Malaspina promoted to Senior Player Personnel Executive Assistant Director of College Scouting Pat Moore promoted to Director of College Scouting National scout Sam Seale promoted to senior national scout College scout Luke Benuska promoted to national scout National scout Mike Owen promoted to assistant Director of Pro Scouting