Jets Signing RB Breece Hall To Three-Year, $45.75M Extension

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jets and RB Breece Hall have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $45.76 million on Friday.

Hall quickly confirmed the news on X.

The Jets used the franchise tag on Hall this offseason, preventing him from hitting the open market for $14.29 million in 2026. They had until July 15th to work out a long-term deal.

Earlier this week, Connor Hughes reported that the rumored four-year, $60 million offer for Hall was never on the table, but both sides were working toward getting something done.

Hall will make an average of $15.25 million per year, which is slightly more than the $15 million average he would’ve made in a four-year, $60 million deal. He is now the third-highest paid running back in the NFL.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall just finished the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries (4.3 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions on 48 targets for 350 yards receiving and another touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.