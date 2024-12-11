Giants Make Four Moves, Place S Tyler Nubin On IR

Per Dan Salomone, the Giants have made four roster moves including placing rookie S Tyler Nubin on injured reserve.

The team is also adding OT Jalen McKenzie to the practice squad, signing CB Divaad Wilson from the Cardinals practice squad, and designating C Austin Schlottmann to return from injured reserve.

Nubin, 23, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

The No. 47 overall pick by the Giants in 2024, Nubin signed a four-year, $8,176,722 contract that includes a $2,766,708 signing bonus and will carry a $1,486,677 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to Ravens S Marcus Williams.

During his five-year college career, Nubin appeared in 55 games and recorded 207 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 24 pass defenses.

In 2024, Nubin appeared in and started 13 games for the Giants and recorded 98 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.