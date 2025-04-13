Former LSU WR Kyren Lacy Passed Away At 24

According to Nick Underhill, former LSU WR Kyren Lacy passed away last night.

Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft this year but was facing an uncertain future after a hit-and-run incident that resulted in charges of negligent homicide.

The incident occurred on December 17 in a traffic crash that killed a former Marine and injured two others. Investigators allege Lacy fled the scene and did not report his involvement to police.

Louisiana State Police issued the following statement:

“As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound lane pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup truck was a Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound Kia Sorrento. Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.”

Lacy took part in LSU’s pro day two weeks ago at the end of March.

Lacy, 24, transferred to LSU after spending two years at the University of Louisiana. He played three years at LSU and declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his college career, Lacy appeared in 64 games and recorded 162 receptions for 2,360 yards (14.6 YPC) and 26 touchdowns.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lacy’s family and loved ones.