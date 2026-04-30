NFC Notes: Carson Beck, Ty Simpson, 49ers Draft, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers traded down twice and out of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft, while there’s been some skepticism about reaching for players. San Francisco GM John Lynch responded to a question about reaching, shooting back that they trust their consensus within the building.

“Well, I appreciate that you think that — it depends on whose consensus,” Lynch said, via Kevin Borba of NBC Sports. “We’ve got consensus in this building. That’s the consensus I care about.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan added that he is also comfortable with their evaluation process.

“I think that was one of the coolest things with this draft, just so you don’t reach on somebody,” Shanahan said. “If there’s somebody you know you are going to take at that spot, and your consensus and all of your homework from around the league, not necessarily Twitter, media stuff.”

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort left the door open for rookie QB Carson Beck to secure the starting quarterback position.

“Just really excited to add him to the group,” Ossenfort said, via PFT. “We’ve got two guys that have played and started a lot of games in the NFL in Jacoby and Gardner. I think that’s gonna be a great competition. We’ll add him in here, and we’ll bring him in and see how much he can handle. We’ll just see how that competition plays out in that room. In the end, the guy who’s gonna give us the best chance to win that’s who’s gonna be out there on Sundays.”

Rams

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated notes that the Rams noticed qualities in Ty Simpson that other teams didn’t, based on the quarterback’s “body of work” despite only having 15 college starts.

that other teams didn’t, based on the quarterback’s “body of work” despite only having 15 college starts. Although Simpson only started 15 games during his time in Alabama, Breer writes that Los Angeles saw “more translatable work” in those games compared to what other college quarterbacks compiled in 30.

Breer mentions that the Rams liked how Simpson played under center, off play-action, redirected protections, and how he went through full-field progressions. In the end, Los Angeles felt Simpson executed the same sort of concepts he would in their system.

Breer also points out that the Rams liked how Simpson dealt with things physically after taking a lot of hard hits.

Breer writes that Los Angeles observed how Simpson was “reading plays out with his feet, playing with rhythm, getting deep into progressions, anticipating windows coming open and unloading the ball on time.”