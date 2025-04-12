Kyler Murray Expects Leap From WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. put up 885 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie year, but the output was thought to be somewhat underwhelming, considering his high expectations.

Arizona QB Kyler Murray acknowledged that he and Harrison need to improve in 2025, but he has no worries that they will do so. Murray believes Harrison will be much more comfortable after a full year under his belt, which should translate to better results on the field.

“I understand him in the sense of he’s got this name and he wants to just come in and prove himself,” Murray said, via Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. “People say he’s not talkative. Well, they would have said I wasn’t talkative my rookie year, either, because all I wanted to do was come in and show guys I’m worth where they picked me and who I am. So, I understand that part of his personality. But as he gets more comfortable, he’s going to continue to grow. I truly believe that.”

Harrison Jr, 22, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2024, Harrison Jr. appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.