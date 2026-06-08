Josh Sweat Also In Attendance For Cardinals’ Mandatory Minicamp

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals DE Josh Sweat is also in attendance for the team’s mandatory minicamp starting this week along with QB Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett and Sweat both skipped voluntary OTAs this offseason but are in Arizona for mandatory minicamp. Brissett is looking for a pay raise as the team’s starting quarterback, while Sweat’s absence was for unknown reasons unrelated to injury.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Arizona had received trade calls for Sweat, and it’s possible he’s dissatisfied with his current contract. He’s making $19 million a year which is 22nd at his position. For context, Jonathan Greenard was making the same amount from the Vikings before getting a raise to $30 million a year after being traded to the Eagles, Sweat’s former team.

Sweat, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Cardinals.

In 2025, Sweat appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Sweat and the Cardinals as the news becomes available.