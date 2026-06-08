Jacoby Brissett Will Report To Cardinals Mandatory Minicamp This Week

Per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss and Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett will report to the team’s mandatory minicamp this week after holding out for all of the team’s voluntary offseason program.

Brissett has been seeking a raise to pay him like a starter, as the team informed him he’s QB1 for now. Talks were said to be ongoing, but he did not attend phase one of the team’s off-season program or voluntary OTAs.

Weinfuss and Fowler mention Brissett would have been subject to $107,911 in fines if he didn’t attend mandatory minicamp. They also note it’s unclear how much on-field work the veteran will do even though he will be in attendance.

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.