Report: Cardinals Have Informed Jacoby Brissett He’s QB1

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett did not attend Phase 1 of the team’s offseason program as he seeks a new contract that pays him as the starter.

Appearing on NFL Live, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss says Brissett is indeed Arizona’s starter as of now. Weinfuss mentioned Brissett has been made aware that he’s QB1, and discussions between both sides are ongoing.

Weinfuss then said QB Gardner Minshew is set to be QB2, with third-round QB Carson Beck penciled in for a developmental QB3 role unless he outperforms his competition this offseason. Should that happen, Weinfuss thinks Beck could see the field “earlier than later.”

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.