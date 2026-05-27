NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Ty Simpson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

SI.com’s Albert Breer notes that the 49ers will have a decision to make regarding DE Nick Bosa after the season, as his cap number will increase to $55 million.

after the season, as his cap number will increase to $55 million. Breer believes it all comes down to how effective Bosa is in 2026. If he’s able to finish with double-digit sacks and have offenses sliding protection to him/doubling him, Breer thinks the $33.18 due in cash is reasonable with where the market is. However, an injury or dip in production would change that discussion.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson hopes to build on last season, when he received the third-most targets in the league, and spoke about a potential contract extension looming.

“If myself from February could have went back to myself in October and said, like, ‘Hey, man, you’re going to have a thousand,’” Wilson said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “I probably would have been like, ‘Jesus Christ. I don’t know what would have happened for me to get a thousand, but some pretty cool stuff would have had to happen.’ And, so, yeah, I’m still proud of myself for that.”

“I don’t want that to affect how I show up every single day because ultimately that stuff is going to take care of itself,” Wilson said of his contract. “What I did last year, I can’t change. Like, that’s my resume, that’s what we’re going off of. But as soon as Week 1 starts and we’re playing against [the] L.A. Chargers, contract stuff, that stuff doesn’t matter. What I did last year doesn’t matter. I need to make sure I’m taking care of what I can now, tomorrow, the next day after that. That’s going to help me sort of replicate that season and build upon that.”

Rams

Rams QB Ty Simpson said he wasn’t phased by all the different reactions surrounding the team selecting him in a surprise first-round move that stirred up immediate controversy.

“I really didn’t care, to be honest with you,” Simpson told SI.com. “Everybody can have an opinion, but it’s my job to take care of my business. So, the Rams took me with the 13th overall pick, so now it’s my job to be the best player I can be, the best Ty I can be, and go out there and prove them right. I don’t really listen to all that. My job is to make sure to do whatever my team needs me to do to win and that’s what I’m going to do.”

“It’s great. Just sitting there in the room with Matthew, it’s super, super fun. It’s awesome. He’s just an A-plus guy, A-plus player,” Simpson added on being selected by Los Angeles. “I think it’s really, really cool to, one, be in the room with Matthew, who has done it at a high level for so long.”