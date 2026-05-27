49ers Give QB Mac Jones $300K Raise, Restructured C Jake Brendel’s Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have given QB Mac Jones a $300,000 raise for the upcoming season in the form of a roster bonus

It’s a little reward for how well he played for the team last season since he wasn’t in a position to otherwise maximize his earnings this year. There was some trade interest in Jones but not to the point of meeting San Francisco’s high asking price — much to the team’s surprise.

Jones is still under contract for a total of $3.5 million in 2026 with another $2 million or so in incentives for 2026

San Francisco also restructured C Jake Brendel‘s contract, per Spotrac, adding $2.65 million in salary cap space.

Jones, 27, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 11 games for the 49ers with eight starts. He completed 69.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Brendel, 33, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to Dallas’ practice squad.

Brendel caught on with the Dolphins and spent a few years in Miami before the Broncos signed him to a one-year deal. After being waived by Denver, Brendel later joined the Ravens midseason.

The 49ers signed Brendel to a contract back in February 2020 and he opted out of the following season. He returned to San Francisco for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before inking a four-year extension in 2023.

In 2025, Brendel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers with 15 starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 8 center out of 37 qualifying players.