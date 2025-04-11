NFC Notes: Isaac Guerendo, Bryce Young, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers

The 49ers traded RB Jordan Mason, which will open up a backup role for RB Isaac Guerendo. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan outlined what he liked about Guerendo from his 2024 performance.

“I was impressed with how tough he competed, how hard he ran,” Shanahan said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “I think he ran harder as the year went (on), which is a really good sign for guys. Because if you run less hard as the year goes on you’re probably not going to be running it too much in the future. I was impressed with the mentality he had.”

Shanahan said they will have a competition at kicker with Jake Moody and a veteran to help bring out the most in their young kicker.

“You have them compete every day in practice, you get the preseason games and that’s about all you can do. But I think when you bring in a guy and you make it a serious competition — which it will be — and he knows he’s got to beat a veteran kicker out. As long as we bring in a guy who’s capable of taking that job and Jake respects him, that’s what puts pressure on him because you’ve got to respect the guy you’re going against.”

Cardinals

Arizona drafted DL Calais Campbell back in 2008 and kept him on the team for the next nine seasons. Following eight consecutive seasons apart, Campbell spoke on what it means to be back and how it was logical to come back to Arizona.

“Bringing back a lot of memories, that’s for sure,” Campbell said, via the team’s social media. “Even just walking through the building, so many memories poured out of me. This is where I got my start. This is the team that believed in me and gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. And here we are all these years later and they still believe in me, are still giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. I’m one of those guys who loves this game so much. I kind of have to wake up and pinch myself, like is this real? I still get to play football… It just made a lot of sense and I’m happy to be here.”

Panthers

The Panthers are heading into the 2025 season after a strong end to the year, where they returned most of the offense. Carolina QB Bryce Young touched on the benefits of continuity while talking about their desire to get to work.

“It’s a privilege for sure,” Young said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Obviously, the same staff and so much on the offensive side is staying the same. So just for us to continue to build and grow, it’s something that we really look forward to.

“But also we know that there’s work to be done, and just knowing the work that’s necessary to put in, we are excited about that part too, just to grow and build. So it’s encouraging. I wouldn’t want to be in this with any other group, so we’re all excited for the year.”

Carolina HC Dave Canales outlined why they were able to steadily improve as the year went on and cited chemistry and familiarity.

“It was about the whole group working together, you know, the intentionality and walkthroughs and practice, and they were all speaking the same language,” Canales said. “That’s a normal growth pattern and progression. I was so encouraged by the growth trajectory, and that’s my goal for our team every year, which is that we’re on this steady trajectory towards improving football. I think it was a whole group just coming together, having the chemistry, and really playing for each other.”