Bears Sign CB Kyler Gordon To Three-Year Extension

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears have signed CB Kyler Gordon to a three-year, $40 million extension on Sunday.

Gordon receives $31.25 million in total guarantees.

This contract makes Gordon the NFL’s highest-paid slot corner and keeps him under team control through the 2028 season.

Gordon was entering the final year of his rookie contract and has established himself as a solid starting slot corner for the Bears.

The Bears made it clear that they wanted to prioritize an extension for Gordon this offseason. He was also GM Ryan Poles‘ first-ever draft pick as GM of the Bears.

Gordon, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington. He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus.

In 2024, Gordon appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 75 total tackles, four tackles for loss, half a sack, one forced fumble, three recoveries and five pass deflections.