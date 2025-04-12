NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Washington moved on from DT Jonathan Allen this offseason after he spent eight years with the team. Allen praised the culture HC Dan Quinn brought in his first year to have everyone bought into winning and not prioritizing personal success.

“The Commanders had a really great culture last year,” Allen said, via the Green Light podcast. “There’s nothing worse than going to work and being around the guys who are only there to collect a paycheck, only there for their own personal numbers. There’s nothing wrong for wanting that. But I don’t feel you have to choose winning in that.”

Allen was asked if it was tough to leave as the team finally improved after seven years not being above .500. He believed he was going to retire in Washington but is embracing his new team in Minnesota.

“Yeah, for sure. I always thought I was going to finish my career in Washington, and in a perfect world, I probably would have finished my career there (Washington). But God has other plans for me. I always remember Coach Saban saying, ‘On the other side of something that is challenging, uncomfortable, difficult, is usually something you have been looking for all along.'”

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said he feels confident about contract extension talks with LB Micah Parsons and is optimistic about his future in Dallas.

“We have a great working relationship with Micah,” Jones said, via the NY Times. “Think the world of him. We’ve had good visits with him. Feel good about where we’re headed.”

Jones declined to speculate on whether Parsons would attend OTA’s without having a new contract.

“Some guys want to visit,” Jones said. “And some guys don’t want to talk about their money. We respect both ways. But if players want to come in and talk to us, we have an open-door policy, whether it’s (owner and general manager Jerry Jones or me. Micah likes to visit, so that’s a good thing.”

Jones refuted the notion that the team waits too long in order to negotiate significant contract extensions.

“We’ve done them early before and we’ve waited till the end to do them,” he said. “A lot of it is the negotiation itself. Some of them take longer than others. We put about zero credibility or credence into people saying we wait too long.”

Jones on the team’s wide receivers: “I really like our room. At the same time, obviously losing Brandin Cooks in free agency, we’re still open to looking at a really explosive No. 2 that could upgrade us.” (Jon Machota)

in free agency, we’re still open to looking at a really explosive No. 2 that could upgrade us.” (Jon Machota) Jones spoke highly of the team’s edge rushers, but added: “If the right guy is there in the draft, we’ll certainly entertain a pass rusher at any point.” (Machota)

Jones on the state of the team’s running back room: “I certainly see us looking in the draft and seeing where we can [select] a young guy that can bring something to that room as well.” (Josh Tolentino)

Giants

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked about his two former quarterbacks who landed in New York.

“Both of those guys, honestly, I had good experiences obviously in working with them,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “They’re different types of players and personalities. That’ll be interesting. Obviously, Jameis is someone who is infectious. A lot of times, you hear him before you see him. That’s not a bad thing. And Russ is someone who’s internally driven, someone who you see the work ethic in. I think it will be a good room. I think they’re passionate about playing. I think they’re very passionate about playing. I would say they’re football-driven, and I think that’s important.”